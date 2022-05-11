Now common entrance test for govt jobs in Rajasthan

The government of Rajasthan has introduced a standard eligibility test for numerous government positions.

The eligibility test will be conducted by the state government in the same manner as the Staff Selection Commission (SSC).

Instead of a separate examination, a single standard eligibility test will be administered for government positions such as Village Development Officer, Patwari (Village Accountant),

Ministerial Staff, and others.

Except for the Rajasthan Administrative Service (RAS) test, the state Cabinet has decided to eliminate the interview process entirely in several direct recruitment examinations.

Interviews will be phased out of the Rajasthan State and Subordinate Services (Direct Recruitment by Combined Competitive Examination) Laws, 1999 (RAS Recruitment) and other service rules.

The decision was made during a cabinet meeting headed by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his Council of Ministers late Tuesday evening.

The Rajasthan government has decided to provide land to solar project developers.

Adani Renewable Energy Park Rajasthan Limited, a joint venture business of Rajasthan Renewable Energy Corporation Limited and Adani Group, is building a 2000 MW solar park on 6,000 hectares of government property in Jaisalmer district.

During the cabinet meeting, the state cabinet also made major announcements for the Paralympic medal winners.

According to the state Cabinet, Paralympic medal winners, who are residents of Rajasthan, will also be allotted 25 bighas of land free of cost in the Indira Gandhi Canal Project area. This decision was announced in the state Budget.

(with inputs from IANS)