‘Not here to do politics’: DCW chief Swati Maliwal reaches Imphal despite Manipur govt asking to postpone visit

A day after the state government asked her to postpone her visit to Manipur, the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chairperson Swati Maliwal on Sunday landed in Imphal to interact with survivors of sexual assault while appealing the government to allow her to do that.

“I will directly go to the CM’s Office. I want to meet chief minister, N Biren Singh. I want to meet the sexual abuse survivors and see if they have got legal aid, counselling or any compensation,” Maliwal said while speaking to ANI after landing at Imphal airport.

She also appealed to the state government saying that she has reached there to help the people of Manipur.

“Please allow me to do that. I have not come here to do politics. I request PM Modi and the Women and Child Development Minister (Smriti Irani) to visit Manipur. I will also try and meet the Governor,” Maliwal said.

This visit comes days after a video showing two women being paraded naked by a mob surfaced on social media.

Earlier before leaving for Imphal, the DCW chairperson claimed the state government asked her to postpone her visit as the law and order situation in the state “is not good”.

“I wrote to the Manipur Govt that I want to visit the state and meet the survivors of sexual assault. I have received a letter from the Manipur government where they have suggested that I postpone my visit as the law and order situation in the state is not good,” Maliwal said while speaking to ANI.

The DCW chief further said that she has decided to visit Manipur, and appealed to the Manipur government not to stop her.

“Manipur government wants me to reconsider my decision. I gave it a lot of thought and decided to visit Manipur. I am appealing to the state government not to stop me but make arrangements so that I can meet the sexual assault survivors and provide help,” Maliwal said earlier.

Maliwal also claimed that many girls fled from Manipur and came to Delhi because of violence and assault incidents, and said, “I want to discuss these things with the CM and have sought his time.”

On Thursday, Maliwal also wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging him to take urgent steps to curb violence in Manipur and protect the dignity and safety of all its citizens while seeking his intervention in seeking justice for the victims of the violence.