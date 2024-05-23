Not giving clean chit to anyone, says Maliwal on assault

Rajya Sabha member Swati Maliwal on Thursday expressed reservations over AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal’s statement of a fair probe into the alleged assault on her by his personal aide Bibhav Kumar on May 13.

She also said that she is not giving a clean chit to anyone in the incident.

Speaking to ANI, Maliwal claimed a media trial trying to prove her guilty was already on.

She further alleged that the AAP is trying to convict her, and wondered how could it ensure a free and fair probe.

The former DCW chief said that after making a call and a complaint in the incident she remained silent for a while as she wanted a free and fair investigation, however, every other day some doctored CCTV surfaced, she was called an agent of BJP, and other things kept coming up she added, further raising doubts as to how will there be a free and fair probe.

She has also expressed that she is very sad and has been isolated, and claimed that the whole machinery and troll mechanism has been unleased against her.

Maliwal has also said that she was cooperating with the police and is not going to give a clean chit to anyone as she was in the drawing room of the CM residence and he was at home when the incident took place.

She claimed that she had screamed for help while she was being beaten up, but no one came to her rescue, and added that she had never thought that something like this would happen to her.

On the complaint and allegations of Maliwal against Bibhav Kumar where she has accused Kejriwal’s close aide of alleged misconduct, Kumar was arrested on May 18, and is was produced before a court which had sent him to police custodial remand.

Meanwhile, Kumar was also taken to Mumbai by the police in connection with retrieving his phone’s data which was formatted in Mumbai.

Police had on Sunday taken Digital Video Recorder(DVR) of the CCTV of the CM house and also sent digital devices for forensic analysis.

It is said that Kumar had lodged a counter-complaint with the police on Friday, where he had accused Maliwal of gaining ‘unauthorised entry’ in the CM house and also alleging that she had verbally abused him.