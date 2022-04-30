Northwest and central India see hottest April in 122 years: IMD

The northwest and central India experienced their hottest April in 122 years as

the maximum temperatures in both the regions of the country were the highest for the month, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Saturday.

As a result of the continued heatwaves, the maximum temperatures in

northwest and central India were the highest for the month of April in the last 122 years, the IMD said.

The all India temperatures (maximum and mean) recorded till April 28, are the fourth highest with 35.05 degrees Celsius in the last 122 years.

Earlier, March 2022 was the hottest in 122 years for the country, as well as northwest India.

The average maximum temperature was 35.90 degrees Celsius and 37.78 degrees Celsius

for northwest and central India, respectively, for April 2022.

The Department added that temperatures would continue to be above normal also in May.

“During May, above normal maximum temperatures are likely over most parts

of the west-central and northwest India, and northern parts of northeast India.

Normal to below normal maximum temperatures are likely over the

remaining parts of the country,” IMD Director general (Meteorology) Mrutyunjay

Mohapatra told a media conference.

“Normal to below normal minimum temperatures are likely over the south peninsular India and few pockets of extreme northwest India.”

Meanwhile, the rainfall in May averaged over the country is most likely to be above normal (more than 109 per cent of the Long Period Average).

“The normal to above normal rainfall is likely over most parts of India, except

some parts of northwest India and some parts of northeast India as well as

extreme southeast Peninsula where it is likely to be below normal,” Mohapatra added.

The IMD on Saturday said heat wave to severe heat wave conditions prevailed in isolated pockets over East Uttar Pradesh; heat wave conditions in many parts over Vidarbha; in some parts over Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi and Himachal Pradesh; in isolated pockets over western parts of Jammu Division, Gangetic West Bengal, Jharkhand, Interior Odisha, West Uttar Pradesh, Madhya

Pradesh, North Rajasthan, Punjab, Madhya Maharashtra and Kutch.

Maximum Temperatures as on 29th April were 44-47 degrees Celesius over most parts of East Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh & Vidarbha; 42-45 degrees Celesius in most parts over West Rajasthan, Haryana-Delhi & Telangana; in many parts of Jharkhand, Gujarat, West Uttar Pradesh; in some parts of

Madhya Maharashtra, Punjab and in isolated pockets of Marathwada, Bihar & interior Gangetic West Bengal, Chhattisgarh, northern Odisha and Rayalaseema.