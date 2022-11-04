Northern Army Commander asks students to be bedrock of the nation

Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi, GOC-in-C, Northern Command, on Friday, interacted with the students of J&K and Ladakh studying in Army Public School Beas sponsored through Army’s Operation Sadbhavana.

The students were on their way back to the school after autumn break and had a lifetime opportunity of meeting the Army Commander which further motivated them to excel in future.

The Indian Army is a major contributor to nation building and the Northern Command is spearheading the efforts in Union Territories (UTs) of J&K and Ladakh for empowerment of the people especially in the field of education to the youth. The Army under Operation Sadbhavana has sponsored 117 students from J&K and Ladakh for education in Army Public School, Beas (Punjab).

The Army Commander, while addressing the students, congratulated the ones who were performing well in their respective streams and motivated them to be the bedrock of the nation which looks up to them for nation building.

He added that 1000 plus students for higher education and 136 students for secondary education have been sponsored in last two years alone and have been admitted in various universities and schools under Operation Sadbhavana and the Indian Army will keep supporting such students.