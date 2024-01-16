North India in the grip of severe cold and dense fog

Several parts of northern India reeled under severe cold wave conditions even as a thick layer of fog continued to engulf most parts of the region in the morning and in the evening affecting daily life. Rail, road, and aerial traffic took a major hit due to low visibility.

The lowest minimum temperatures on Tuesday in the plains of north India were recorded at 0.7 degrees Celsius in Haryana’s Mahendragarh while Hisar recorded a minimum of 1.1 degrees Celsius and at Panchkula 1.8 degrees Celsius. Delhi’s Jafarpur recorded 2.7 degrees C, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

A layer of fog was seen at many places in the state of Punjab and several parts across Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Chandigarh, and Delhi on Tuesday while biting cold made people shiver across the region with no respite in sight in 2-3 days.

Dense to very dense fog and cold wave conditions are likely to continue on Wednesday at some places over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, and Delhi, the weather department said.

The severe cold wave is likely at some places in Punjab, the IMD said.

The weather agency has forecast severe cold day to cold day conditions at several places across Uttar Pradesh.

As per the IMD’s daily bulletin for Tuesday, minimum temperatures were in the range of 2 to 5 degrees Celsius over most parts of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, and 6 to 10 degrees Celsius in several of Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, north Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand.

Meanwhile, dense to very dense fog is likely continue over parts of Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, and Uttar Pradesh, during next couple of days, the weather agency said.

The Weather Department has forecast severe cold conditions over Uttarakhand for Wednesday, while dense foggy conditions are also likely at several places in the state.

The weatherman has forecast a partly cloudy sky becoming generally cloudy towards afternoon, evening or night, for Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir.