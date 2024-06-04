Noon Trend: INDI alliance cruising ahead in UP

INDI Alliance has dealt a major blow to the NDA in Uttar Pradesh to achieve its slogan of ” 400 Paar”, as the alliance is cruising ahead on 43 seats while the NDA, is leading in 36 and Azad Samaj Party candidate maintaining lead on one seat.

At 12 Noon, after 4 hours of counting in UP in all the 80 seats, the numbers were fluctuating. In around 20 seats, the margin between the candidates is just around 5,000 votes with just around 50% of the votes counted so far.

ECI sources said the final results could be delayed as after counting, 5 booths of each assembly segment, selected randomly, would be engaged for VVPAT slip matching.

Advertisement

In the INDI Alliance, the SP was leading in 35 seats while Congress in 8. In NDA , BJP is leading in 34 seats and RLD in 2.

However prominent leaders who are leading with comfortable margin are Prime Minister Narendra Modi from Varanasi, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi from Rae Bareli, SP President Akhilesh Yadav from Kannauj, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh from Lucknow, Union Ministers SP Singh Baghel from Agra, Niranjan Jyoti from Fatehpur, Pankaj Chaudhary from Maharajganj and actor Hema Malini from Mathura.

The Union ministers who are trailing are Smriti Irani from Amethi, Anupriya Patel from Mirzapur, Kaushal Kishore from Mohanlalganj, Sanjeev Balyan from Muzaffarnagar & Dr Mahendra Nath Pandey from Chandauli, and actor Arun Govil from Meerut.