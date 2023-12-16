None of the Gandhis visited Himachal at the time of disasters: Nadda

National BJP President Jagat Prakash Nadda here on Saturday said that during disasters like flash floods, cloudbursts, landslides and subsidence in Himachal Pradesh, neither the elder Gandhi nor the younger one cared the least to visit the state except the BJP leaders.

Nadda pointed out that Prime Minister Narendra Modi sent a huge amount from the Centre to the people of Himachal Pradesh – approximately Rs 1,800 crore in the aftermath of the disasters, Rs 2,700 crore for the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana and Rs 200 crore for the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana.

The BJP chief was addressing a public rally after inaugurating the Sundernagar office of the party in the Mandi district of Himachal Pradesh.

“BJP is constructing offices in all the districts of the country. The party intends to construct 900 offices in the country. As many as 726 offices are under construction and more than 500 offices are ready,” he said.

“In Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, everyone was thinking that the BJP would not form the government. But we formed the governments with a huge majority. Today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has changed the culture of politics in the country.”

“The biggest personality in the world today is PM Modi and we are his soldiers,” he said, adding, “The biggest guarantee of the country is PM Modi and the people of the country trust him. The Congress party has always cheated the people and tried to trick them but the PM served the people of the country and strengthened villages.”

While criticising the guarantees of Congress, Nadda said that today the guarantees of Congress have collapsed in the entire country and no one has faith in them.

“Our candidate in the upcoming Lok Sabha election is a Lotus flower and we have to make it win and send it to the Lok Sabha. We have to once again win all the four seats in Himachal Pradesh,” he said.

Nadda said that if anyone has done development in the state, it’s the BJP. “Development has always taken place in the state during the BJP rule. Four-lane national highways, airport, Mandi Medical College, AIIMS, Sirmaur Medical College, IIT Una, Bulk Drug Park, and Medical Device Park came up during the BJP rule,” he said.

He said that even the Supreme Court recently approved the country’s decision to abrogate Article 370.