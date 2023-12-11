Non-bailable warrant against Jaya Prada

An MP-MLA Special Court in Rampur refused to withdraw a non-bailable warrant against Bollywood star and former MP Jaya Prada in two cases related to an election model code violation.

Rejecting the arguments of the advocate of Jaya Prada, the Special Court of Judicial Magistrate Shobhit Bansal on Monday ordered to continue the non-bailable warrant.

Along with this, a letter has been written to the SP asking him to arrest Jaya Prada and produce her in the court on December 19.

The court has also issued notices to his sureties. Now the hearing of this case will take place on December 19.

In 2019, two cases were filed against former MP Jaya Prada for the violation of the code of conduct during the Lok Sabha elections in Swar and Kemari police stations.

The prosecution’s testimony in a case registered in Swar has been completed and the former MP is yet to record her statement.

Even after this she is not reaching the court to record her statement. The prosecution’s testimony is going on in the case of code of conduct violation registered at Kemari police station, but the former MP did not appear in the court in this case.

The court has issued arrest warrants in both the consecutive cases. On Monday, Supreme Court advocate Asghar submitted an application on behalf of the former MP to cancel the non-bailable warrant. This was opposed by the prosecution.

Jaya Prada was the BJP candidate from Rampur in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls but she lost the poll.