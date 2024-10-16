Actress Jaya Prada acquitted in a case of election code violation

Special MP-MLA court has acquitted former MP and film actress Jayaprada in another case of violation of the election code of conduct violation due to lack of evidence.

Jaya Prada was present in the court during the hearing on Wednesday, after which the court of Additional Civil Judge Shobhit Bansal pronounced the judgment.

This case of code of conduct violation was registered at Swar police station during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. She was accused of inaugurating a road violating the election code of conduct, whose video had gone viral, but due to lack of evidence in the case, the court has acquitted her.

Before this, she had been acquitted in another code of conduct violation case.

In 2019 itself, a case was registered against SP leader Mohammad Azam Khan at Kemri police station for giving an objectionable speech. The court acquitted Azam Khan due to a lack of witnesses.

After this relief was given to Jaya Prada in the second code of conduct violation case.