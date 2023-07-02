“No words are enough to condemn…”: Mehbooba Mufti after Ajit Pawar joins Maharashtra Govt

People’s Democratic Party (PDP) President Mehbooba Mufti on Sunday said that no words are enough to condemn the manner in which BJP has repeatedly undermined the popular mandate in Maharashtra after Ajit Pawar took oath as Deputy Chief Minister in CM Eknath Shinde led government in the state.

Mehbooba Mufti said that not only is democracy being butchered but the national anthem was played to provide cover for such actions. “No words are enough to condemn the manner in which BJP has repeatedly undermined the popular mandate in Maharashtra. Not only is democracy being butchered but they are using the national anthem to provide cover for such disgraceful actions. On one hand, BJP is arresting political opponents on trumped-up corruption charges while they themselves are on an MLA purchasing spree. Hard-earned public money is being misused to quench BJPs’ thirst for power,” Mehbooba Mufti tweeted.

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP)’s senior leader Ajit Pawar on Sunday joined Eknath Shinde-led government in Maharashtra and took oath as the deputy chief minister of the state.

In a dramatic turn of events, Ajit Pawar, along with eight MLAs, reached Raj Bhawan to meet Governor Ramesh Bais.

After Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar was sworn-in as Deputy Chief Minister in the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government in Maharashtra, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Sunday said that the double-engine government in the state has now become “triple-engine and it will run like a bullet train”.

CM Shinde said, “Now we have 1 Chief Minister and 2 Deputy Chief Ministers. The double-engine government has now become a triple-engine and now it will run like a bullet train. For the development of Maharashtra, I welcome Ajit Pawar and his leaders. Ajit Pawar’s experience will help strengthen Maharashtra.”