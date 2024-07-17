Will take blessings of Sharad Pawar: NCP Pimpri-Chinchwad chief after resignation

A day after resigning from his post, the Pimpri-Chinchwad unit chief of Ajit Pawar’s Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) Ajit Gavhane said that he along with some other party workers who have also resigned from their post will be going to seek blessings from NCP’s Sharad Pawar.

“I resigned yesterday and today all the ex-corporators will be holding a meeting and strategising on our next moves. We will also take the blessing of Sharad Pawar,” Gavhane said speaking to ANI on Wednesday.

The Nationalist Congress Party split last year when Ajit Pawar led some MLAs and joined the ruling Eknath Shinde Sena and BJP government.

Gavhane claimed that the development work done by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation was different from that done by both Ajit Pawar and Sharad Pawar.

“If you look at Pimpri-Chinchwad, both Ajit dada and Pawar sahab had contributed to its development. But since 2017, the Bharatiya Janata Party has been ruling PPMC (Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation). The development work here was done in a wrong way, especially if you look at other constituencies. There was rampant corruption here and the sitting MLA is responsible for it,” Gavhane said.

Speaking about other party leaders who have resigned from their posts, Gavhane said, “Along with me, corporators like Rahul Bhosale and Pankaj and Yash Sane have resigned.”

When asked if he is interested in contesting the upcoming state assembly elections, Gavhane said, “Yes, I am interested in contesting the Vidhan Sabha elections.”

Ajit Pawar’s NCP suffered a big blow on Tuesday as Pimpri-Chinchwad chief, Ajit Gavhane, resigned from his post and submitted his resignation letter to party president Sunil Tatkare. Two former corporators from Pimpri Chinchwad also sent their resignation letters to Sunil Tatkare.