No troop reduction along LAC during winters: Gen Dwivedi

Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi today firmly stated that India will not reduce its troop deployment along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) during the winter months. Traditionally, troop numbers would decrease due to harsh climatic conditions, but he emphasized that India is not considering any such reduction this winter.

“During winter deployment, the number of troops came down. At least in the winter strategy, we are not looking forward to any reduction of troops. When it comes to the summer strategy, we’ll take a review based on that time, how many negotiations and meetings have taken place,” the Army chief said,” he said.

Speaking at his first press conference since taking over as Army Chief from General Manoj Pande, Gen Dwivedi described the situation along the LAC as sensitive but stable. Despite ongoing standoffs, he assured that India’s deployment is balanced, robust, and capable of managing any challenges. “We are focusing on strengthening border infrastructure and enhancing our capabilities,” he added, while also authorizing his commanders to resolve smaller issues such as patrolling and grazing at the ground level.

On the rise of terrorist activities in Jammu and Kashmir, the General reported that 60 per cent of the terrorists eliminated last year were of Pakistani origin. “In the last year, 60 per cent of terrorists eliminated were of Pakistan origin. Eighty per cent of the terrorists active in Jammu and Kashmir are Pakistanis at a time when we are moving towards tourism from terrorism,” he said.

Stating that the situation in J&K is under control, the chief said the ceasefire, which has been effective since February 2021, remains intact on the Line of Control. “However, terror infrastructure remains intact. The infiltration attempts are also continuing, including from the International Border (IB) sector, along with drone attempts to smuggle warlike stores and narcotics,” he added.

Acknowledging a rise in terrorist activities in North Kashmir and the Doda-Kishtwar region in recent months, Gen Dwivedi assured that the overall security situation remains “under control.”

“We witnessed more than five lakh pilgrims during Amarnath Yatra this time and the peaceful conduct of elections (Lok Sabha and Assembly) are indicators of a positive change. The theme of terrorism to tourism is gradually taking shape,” Gen Dwivedi stated.

Regarding the ongoing situation in Manipur, he acknowledged the recurring violence but stressed that security forces are actively working towards restoring peace, with enhanced surveillance along the Myanmar border and fencing in progress.

In terms of India-Bangladesh relations, Gen Dwivedi highlighted the strategic importance of the partnership. Reflecting on a statement from the Bangladesh Army Chief, he affirmed that both nations are crucial to each other’s security and stability. “India is strategically important to us and vice versa. Bangladesh is strategically important to us. We are neighbours, we have to live together and understand each other. Any kind of animosity is not in each other’s interest.”

He further reassured that there are no vulnerabilities between the two countries at present. ” I was in touch with the chief of Bangladesh even when this changeover took place. In November, we also had a video conference.”

On military cooperation, he noted that the relationship between the two nations remains robust. Indian officers continue to engage with the Bangladesh National Defence College, strengthening defence collaboration. Addressing the delay in the joint military exercise between the countries, he attributed it to the current situation in Bangladesh. “As and when the situation improves, the exercise will also go on. As of now, the relationship with the military is well and perfect,” he added.