UP Deputy CM accuses Congress leaders of echoing Pakistan’s rhetoric

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya has strongly criticized Congress leaders, alleging that some of them were unhappy with Operation Sindoor, which targeted terrorist hideouts in Pakistan.

“Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge are speaking the language of Pakistan’s spokespersons. Rahul and Kharge are more popular in Pakistan than in India,” alleged the Deputy Chief Minister while speaking to media persons here on Monday.

Advertisement

He acknowledged that not all Congress leaders agree with the statements made by these two, but claimed that their recent remarks reflect a soft corner for Pakistan.

Advertisement

Deputy CM Maurya stated that while the Congress was already shocked by the surgical strike, it has now been further rattled by the air strike carried out under Operation Sindoor.

He added that Congress MPs, who are currently visiting various countries, are praising Prime Minister Modi and the Indian Army globally.

Maurya asserted that India’s army is fully capable of teaching a lesson to the country’s enemies. “Even if the enemy is hiding in any corner of the world, the Indian Army can eliminate it without crossing the border,” he claimed.