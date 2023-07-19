Oommen Chandy funeral: No state honours for former Kerala CM as per his last wish

No official state honours will be part of the funeral of former Kerala chief minister Oommen Chandy. The family of the departed leader has turned down an offer of state honours during the funeral of the departed leader to be held on Thursday.

The government had earlier decided to conduct the funeral of the late leader with full state honours.

The former chief minister had earlier informed his family that his funeral should be kept simple with no official honours. Oommen Chandy had informed this to his wife Mariamma before going to Germany for treatment.

Advertisement

“Appa’s last wish was not to have the government’s official honours for his funeral, ” said the senior Congress leader’s son Chandy Oommen.

Chandy’s wife Mariyamma informed the public administration department in writing that only religious ceremonies would suffice and no official honours should be part of the funeral as suggested by the late leader.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, however, had informed the cabinet that Oommen Chandy’s funeral should be conducted with full state honours. Following this, the cabinet had delegated the responsibility of making the final decision to the chief secretary as the family insisted on Chandy’s wish. As the family of the former CM insisted to conduct the funeral according to the last wish of the departed leader, the government has decided not to provide any state honours during the funeral.

Chandy’s son Chandy Oommen said his father wished for a simple and normal funeral.His daughter, Achu Oommen said that the heartfelt tributes and love received from the people are the most significant recognition and honour for her father.

Oommen Chandy’s funeral will be held at 3.30 pm on Thursday at the St George Orthodox Church, Puthuppally in Kottayam. His Holiness Baselios Marthoma Mathews III, the head of the Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church, will officiate the funeral rites.

Meanwhile, Thiruvananthapuram, the capital city of Kerala bid farewell to former chief minister Oommen Chandy on Wednesday morning when his body was taken to Kottayam. Hundreds thronged on the sides of the road to pay homage to a leader who lived among the masses.