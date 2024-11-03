No shortage of DAP fertiliser: Haryana CM

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Sunday reviewed the availability of the DAP fertilizer with the senior officers of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Department here. He said that there is no shortage of DAP in the state and there is no need to panic buying.

In October 2023 last year’s rabi season, the total consumption of DAP was 1,19,470 Metric Tons (MT), whereas the consumption in October 2024 is 1,14,000 MT. The availability of the DAP in the state is 24000 MT as on today and rake planning has been done for daily infusion of DAP for the farmers.

He further informed that during 2023 Rabi season, a total of 72697 MT was consumed in November. As a result of the state government’s efforts, the centre has allocated 1,10,000 MT of DAP fertiliser for the month of November, of which 41,600 MT has been planned on the rake movement for the first week of November and another 40,000 MT for the second week and will taper to another 20,000 MT in the third week of November 2024.

An official spokesperson informed that the rake planning for the DAP has been prepared. Bhiwani, Dadri, Rohtak, Mahendergarh, Karnal, Panipat, Kurukshetra and Jind would receive rakes on November 3, Hisar, Fatehabad, Kurukshetra, Jhajjar, Sonepat and Rohtak on November 4, Kurukshetra, Yamunanagar, Karnal, Hisar, Sirsa and Jind on November 5, Ambala, Kurukshetra, Panchkula and Yamunanagar on November 6 and Palwal, Nuh, Faridabad and Gurugram would receive rakes on the November 7.