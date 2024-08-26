No question of retiring from active politics till my last breath: Mayawati

BSP supremo on Monday ruled out retirement from active politics and said she would remain dedicated to the Dalit movement till her last breath.

“Like Baba Saheb Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar and Kanshiram ji, I have decided to remain dedicated to the self-respect and movement of BSP till the last breath of my life in order to thwart the conspiracies of opponents, who are trying to weaken the Ambedkarite caravan of the Bahujans,” she said in a series of tweets.

“There is no question of my retirement from active politics,” she added.

Mayawati added that since the party put forward Akash Anand as her successor, the “casteist media has been propagating such fake news”, adding that people should be cautious.

“Although earlier too, there were rumors of me being made the president, whereas Kanshi Ram ji had rejected a similar offer saying that becoming the President would mean retiring from active politics which was not acceptable to him in the interest of the party, so how is it possible for his disciple (Mayawati) to accept this?” she added.