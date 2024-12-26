No promotion of UP employees if they do not submit their assets detail by Jan 31

Uttar Pradesh government has strictly warned its employees to submit their assets details by January 31, 2025 or they will not be considered for promotion in their service.

“The government has made it clear that those employees who do not provide details, will not be considered for promotion. All employees will have to give their details on the Manav Sampada Portal by January 31,2025,” a government order here on Thursday said.

In the letter issued by the state government, it was said that the state employees will have to give details of their assets by January 31 otherwise promotion will not be considered.

“Besides, action will also be taken against the concerned. It has been clearly stated that all the officers and employees of Uttar Pradesh state should compulsorily submit the details of their movable and immovable assets by January 31,” the letter stated.

Those personnel or officers who do not update their details by January 31, action will be taken against them under Uttar Pradesh Government Servants (Discipline and Appeal), the order said.