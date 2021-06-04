A day after another set of audio clips in which V K Sasikala talking about her imminent return to politics came out, the Leader of the Opposition in the Tamil Nadu Assembly and AIADMK joint coordinator Edappadi K Palaniswami categorically said that there would be no room for Sasikala and her family members in the party. He also alleged that some elements were trying to create confusion by releasing her audio recordings. He also denied any difference of opinion with AIADMK coordinator O Panneerselvam, saying it was a wrong notion spread by the media. But Paneerselvam’s absence was conspicuous when EPS met the press after a meeting with party leaders from nine districts.

“Sasikala is not with the AIADMK. Already, Sasikala had declared that she had moved away from politics. She has been talking to the AMMK cadre but to create confusion, some elements spread wrong information. But these attempts will not succeed. All office-bearers of the AIADMK are firm that there is no place for her family in the party. We won many seats in the Assembly elections only after declaring this stand.”

Asked why Panneerselvam was absent during the discussions, Palaniswami said that today OPS is engaged in his house warming ceremony and hence, he could not take part. “I visited the party headquarters today as it is an auspicious day. We had an informal discussion. That’s all.” EPS cleared the air.

EPS also denied that there is cold war between himself and Panneerselvam. On the issue of both have been releasing separate statements on various issues, Palaniswami clarified: “I have been responding to the charges regarding the AIADMK regime while Panneerselvam is issuing statements on general issues. Even during the times of Amma (J Jayalalithaa), statements of many former ministers and headquarter office bearers were released. The media did not question this at that time but now making it as a big issue.”

In the audio clips “leaked” in the past few days, Sasikala consoling party workers on their distress over the groupism in the party and giving promise to them that she would come back to politics to save the party and restore its glory to Amma”s period. After the assembly election debacle, the AIADMK is in a shamble with EPS and OPS drifting apart and there were no concerted effort to find out the reasons behind the debacle and correct the course. At this juncture, the audio clips of Sasikala talking about her political intensions has assumed importance.