No permission for resumption of VHP’s Jalabhishek Yatra in Nuh

The Nuh Administration has denied permission for resumption of Vishwa Hindu Parishad’s ‘Brij Mandal Jalabhishek Yatra in the communally charged district.

Mobile internet and the bulk SMS services have also been suspended in Nuh till 28 August as a preventive measure following calls given by some organisations inviting people from Haryana and other neighboring states to reach Nuh on 28 August.

In view of the call given by certain organizations to resume Jal Abhishek Yatra in Nuh on 28 August, Haryana Director General of Police (DGP), Shatrujeet Kapur, on Saturday presided over a meeting with senior police officers of bordering states through video conferencing and called for a coordinated effort to effectively deal with the situation.

In the meeting, which was attended by the senior police officers of states of Punjab, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Union Territory of Chandigarh, Kapur said Nuh administration has denied permission to the organizers of Yatra in wake of meeting of G20 Sherpa group scheduled to be held in Nuh from 3 September to 7 September and to maintain law and order situation in the aftermath of violence that took place on 31 July.

Six people, including two home guards and a cleric, had died in the communal clashes that erupted in Nuh when a religious procession of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) was attacked by a mob on 31 July.

The clash started after Vishwa Hindu Parishad’s ‘Brij Mandal Jalabhishek Yatra’ was stopped by a group of young men near Khedla Mod in Nuh, and stones were pelted at the procession.

The DGP said though permission has been denied to hold Jal Abhishek Yatra, there are inputs that certain organisations have invited people from Haryana and other neighboring states to reach Nuh on 28 August.

He said all necessary arrangements have been made by Haryana Police in view of the proposed Jalabhishek Yatra. Adequate police force has been deployed to maintain law and order situation. As a preventive measure, internet services have been suspended in Nuh from 12 noon on 26 August upto 11:59 pm on 28 August.

While emphasizing the need for sharing intelligence inputs to effectively deal with the situation, Kapur asked the senior police functionaries of bordering states to ensure regular monitoring of social media platforms and share information about the people who try to disrupt peace through hate speeches and take action against them as per the law.

He said interstate barricading should be done to prevent any kind of mobilization of people and nobody would be allowed to take the law in their hands.

The DGP said that ADGP, Law and Order, Mamta Singh will be the Nodal Officer and she would be stationed in Nuh. He asked the police officers of bordering states that in case any incident came into their notice that could disrupt communal harmony, it should be shared on a real time basis so that preventive action could be taken on time