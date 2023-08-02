No one will be spared: Khattar on Nuh violence

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar asserted that no one found guilty in Nuh riots will be spared and justice will be ensured for the victims of the violence.

Addressing a press conference, the chief minister said, “Strict and decisive action will be taken against anyone found guilty of involvement in the Nuh violence. No one will be spared. Justice for the victims and their families will be ensured.”

Clashes between two groups broke out in Nuh on Monday afternoon after a religious procession passing through the district came under attack, leaving two home guards dead and dozens of people, including around 20 policemen, injured in the frenzy of violence that followed.

Khattar said the state government is actively working on identifying those responsible for this incident and to uncover any potential conspirators.

“A search operation is underway to locate and apprehend individuals who are absconding. As of now, 116 people have been arrested in connection with the incident. All the arrested will be sent on remand today so that more information about those involved in this incident can be obtained,” he said.

Khattar said any isolated incidents that occurred in other areas have been swiftly brought under control. “As a result, the situation in those areas has returned to normal. Comprehensive and coordinated efforts are being made to maintain peace, security, and normalcy in the state,” the CM said.

While urging the people to maintain peace, harmony and brotherhood, the CM said allowing tensions to escalate can have a detrimental impact on the spirit of brotherhood among the people. He urged citizens to prioritise unity and brotherhood, as these factors are essential for the state’s overall prosperity.

Meanwhile, the death toll in the communal violence in Nuh district has gone up to six including two home guard personnel, one cleric and three civilians.

Thirty companies of the Haryana Police have been deployed in Nuh. This apart, 20 companies of Central Security Forces of the Central government, with three companies deployed in Palwal, two in Gurugram, one in Faridabad, and a substantial deployment of 14 companies in the Nuh district.

Director General of Police (DGP) Haryana PK Agrawal said a special investigation team (SIT) will be formed to investigate the cases of communal violence and the role of Bajrang Dal member and cow vigilante Monu Manesar in the clashes is being probed.

Monu Manesar alias Mohit Yadav, a resident of Manesar near Gurugram, is an accused in the murder of two alleged cow smugglers, Nasir and Junaid (both residents of Ghatmeeka village in Bharatpur district of Rajasthan) in Bhiwani in February.

Nasir and Junaid were allegedly abducted by cow vigilantes on 15 February and their bodies were found in a charred car in Loharu, Haryana’s Bhiwani, the next day.

The DGP said the situation in the state was under control and curfew had been relaxed for a brief period in Nuh. Gurugram is completely safe and there is no report of any violence, he said.