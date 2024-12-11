No one is complete without gratitude for their mother and motherland: Yogi

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said this land is sacred as it is the birthplace of Lord Ram, who taught that no matter how great or wealthy a person becomes, they remain incomplete without expressing gratitude to their mother and motherland.

Addressing the 15th Foundation Day celebrations of the Karma Devi Group in Basti, he said, “While keeping the memories of their mother alive and fulfilling their duties towards the motherland, two brothers established the Karma Devi Group in their mother’s name and a pharmacy college in their father’s name, so that even poor students could receive quality and modern education.”

He mentioned that their goal was to inspire thousands of children to move forward on the path of hard work and live a life of dignity and self-reliance. He said that a person’s self-reliance leads to the self-reliance of society and the nation.

Advertisement

The Chief Minister honoured students and teachers for their outstanding achievements and laid the foundation stone for Omni Hospital and Trauma Centre with the press of a button. He also paid tribute to Saroj Singh and Devmangal Singh, recalling how Saroj Singh would visit the temple and predict that he would one day become the Chief Minister.

He also mentioned that a person has five debts: towards their mother, father, teacher, motherland, and the gods. The way one can honour their memories and ideals in life is the true means of inspiration. ON Singh and Devmangal Singh’s early lives were full of struggles. When Eastern Uttar Pradesh was facing a lack of resources, with no roads, electricity, clean drinking water, educational institutions, or employment opportunities, continuing their education without their mother’s dedication was impossible. In 1981, Devmangal Singh (now deceased) became an IFS officer, and in 1983, ON Singh cleared the UP Public Service Commission exam and became an officer.

The CM stated that the decisions that should have been made 50 years ago were delayed, forcing the youth here to migrate. The past governments dulled their talent and hindered the region’s prosperity. “Had nursing, pharmacy, law colleges, BCA institutes, and good schools with CBSE boards been established, and if hospitals and trauma centres had been set up in the private sector, the youth here would have excelled in every field across the country,” he remarked.

He further mentioned that those parents who made efforts saw their children progress, while those without resources saw their children fall behind. Nursing is a field where, if good education is provided, placement is guaranteed. India’s nursing and paramedic professionals are in demand worldwide.

CM Yogi said that during the COVID-19 pandemic, China let India down by not supplying medicines. However, under Prime Minister Modi’s leadership, India’s pharma industry was revived, and medicines began to be produced locally. This reduced dependence on other countries for essential medicines.

He mentioned that a Pharma Park is being developed in Uttar Pradesh, spanning 2,000 acres, to establish various pharma-related industries. In the first phase, work has already started in Bundelkhand, where industries are being set up, and production preparations are underway.

The CM emphasised that developed countries prioritise skills, technology, and hard work, which make individuals self-reliant. PM Modi has set a vision for India to become a developed nation by 2047. The world is recognising India’s importance, and Indian talent has proven its worth globally.

“Out of the world’s top 100 companies, 20 are led by Indian CEOs. While technology has advanced significantly, India must embrace it while ensuring ethical and protective measures. A positive outlook can lead to great achievements, while negativity can hold back progress,” the CM added.

He highlighted that when the government and society work together, the results are evident. He recalled how, two decades ago, farmers associated with the Munderwa Sugar Mill were brutally killed. Now, with a government focused on positive thinking, the sugar mill is operational again. “One government sold it, while another reopened it.” He stressed that determination and willingness to act are more important than resources.

CM Yogi urged people to stay focused and move forward positively. He shared that Basti has now become a model city. He noted that Tapasi Dham is the only religious site where a feast is held in memory of freedom fighters. Additionally, a Centre of Excellence, established in collaboration with Israel, has turned Basti into a leading hub for horticulture.

He also discussed topics like local products, climate change, organic farming, natural agriculture, quality improvement, and stray cattle shelters, encouraging farmers to aim for success.