Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra visited the families of two persons who died in recent violence over the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in Uttar Pradesh’s Bijnor district on Sunday.

Priyanka’s visit was unscheduled to the families of victims who died on November 20 due to the protests.

Congress leaders in Uttar Pradesh told that Priyanka Gandhi visited Nahtaur area of Bijnor district to meet the victims’ families.

While speaking to ANI, Priyanka Gandhi said that no one has permission to ask for the proof of Indian citizenship from its citizens.

Ajay Kumar Lallu, UP Congress president told PTI that Priyanka Gandhi also interacted with the people in the area.

In Uttar Pradesh, 16 people reportedly died due to the protests which turned violent in the state. Bijnor was one of the districts in the state which was affected due to the violence as protesters hurled stones and brickbats at the police during the protests as well as torched some vehicles.

Two protesters were allegedly killed during the violent protests to whose families, Priyanka met.

Priyanka has been quite vocal on the protests against the controversial act as she visited the India Gate on Thursday in support of the protesters and also been active on social networking site, Twitter, to slam the government on its actions against the protesters, especially students.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also launched attacks on the government against CAA, as earlier in the day, he took it to Twitter to slam the government’s action against the protesting students and termed it as an attack to India’s soul.

Reacting on the Prime Minister Modi’s statement, which he made during his speech at the mega-rally in Ramlila Maidan on Sunday, that since the BJP government came in power in 2014, there has been no discussion on NRC, and the one implemented in Assam was to follow the Supreme Court’s directives, Congress leader Anand Sharma said to ANI, “It’s the Home Minister’s statement in both the Houses, it’s in public domain. That has to be then duly clarified. That has created an environment of fear, insecurity & uncertainty in the country. It’s primarily the govt which is responsible for that.”

As per the reports, the Congress has also scheduled a demonstration at Rajghat in Delhi on Monday against the police atrocities on the protestors.