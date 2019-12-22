Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah saying that the duo has destroyed the future of Indian youths.

Rahul Gandhi’s remarks came amid PM Modi’s ‘Aabhar Rally’ at Delhi’s Ramlila Maidan during which Modi gave clarifications on the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) which has triggered nationwide violent protests.

Read: PM Modi bats for ‘unity in diversity’ at Delhi’s ‘Aabhar Rally’ amid anti-CAA protests; says it has nothing to do with Indian Muslims

Targeting the Congress, PM Modi said, “We are doing what they had promised but could not do due to vote-bank politics.”

“Congress and its allies are upset due to the support I received from Muslim countries. Congress and others are worried if Muslims across the world support me so much, how long can they frighten Indian Muslims. All attempts being made (by rivals) to remove me from their path,” he added.

Taking it to Twitter, Rahul Gandhi addressed the youth of India and said that the Modi-Shah duo has destroyed their future. He accused the duo of dividing the nation as they don’t have the capability to face the youth’s anger on the damage which they have done to the jobs and economy.

Dear Youth of 🇮🇳, Modi & Shah have destroyed your future.They can’t face your anger over the lack of jobs & damage they’ve done to the economy. That’s why they are dividing our beloved 🇮🇳& hiding behind hate. We can only defeat them by responding with love towards every Indian. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) December 22, 2019

He also slammed the government for shutting down the internet, telephone services, metro trains, and colleges due to the anti-CAA stir terming the move as an insult to India’s soul.

This government has no right to shut down colleges, telephones & the Internet, to halt metro trains and to impose #Section144 to suppress India’s voice & prevent peaceful protests. To do so is an insult to India’s soul. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) December 19, 2019

Congress leader was in South Korea as a part of an official delegation to meet its Prime Minister, Lee Nak-yon in Seoul.

Rahul discussed a wide range of issues including current political and economic situations in both the countries.

As per the reports, the Congress has planned to hold peace marches in some states on Monday against the controversial CAA.

The Congress has come out in support of the protesters as Priyanka Gandhi also went to the India Gate on Thursday in support of them.

Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi also slammed the government for the protests through a video message.

“In a democracy, people have the right to raise their voice against wrong decisions and policies of the government and register their concerns. The BJP government has shown utter disregard for people’s voices and chosen to use brute force to suppress dissent,” Sonia Gandhi said in a video message.

On Saturday, the Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal said, “There has been a widespread resentment against the recent actions of the BJP government amongst the people across the country, especially amongst youth, and calls for respecting the sanctity of the rights guaranteed by the Constitution.”