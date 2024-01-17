“No need for such statements…”: TS Singh Deo on KN Rajanna’s remarks on Lord Ram

Following Karnataka minister and Congress leader KN Rajanna’s remarks on Lord Ram, Chhattisgarh former Deputy Chief Minister TS Singh Deo said that there is no need for such statements.

“Lord Ram has been in the hearts of people for centuries. I feel that there is no need for such statements,” said Congress senior leader Deo said while speaking to ANI.

Earlier on Tuesday, Rajanna said that back in 1992, after the demolition of Babri Masjid, people kept two ‘dolls’ in a tent and called it Ram.

During an event in Bengaluru on Tuesday, Rajanna said that the BJP is cheating people in the name of Lord Ram. He even likened the deity to “dolls in a tent.”

“There are Ram temples with a history spanning thousands of years. But the BJP is building temples for elections. The BJP is cheating people… I had gone to Ayodhya when the Babri Masjid was demolished. Later, they kept two dolls in a tent and called them Ram,” Rajanna said.

“Back home, when we go to a Ram temple, we feel a certain vibration. In Ayodhya, I felt nothing,” he added.

The ‘Pran Pratishtha’ of Shri Ram Lalla at Ayodhya’s historic Ram Temple will be held on January 22.

Vedic rituals for the Pran-Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya began on Tuesday, a week before the main ceremony. The general secretary of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, Champat Rai, said the Ram temple will be open for ‘darshan’ for the general public from January 23.

“The ‘Pran Prathishtha’ is expected to conclude by 1 p.m. PM Modi and others present on the occasion will express their thoughts after the ceremony. As per tradition, gifts in 1,000 baskets have come from Nepal’s Janakpur and areas of Mithila. On January 20 and 21, Darshan will remain closed to the public,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Congress leader also spoke on the ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’ led by Rahul Gandhi.

“The objective of this yatra is to get in touch with people in a planned manner. In the first phase, Rahul Gandhi got in touch with people from south to north, and in the second phase, people from east to west. The main objective of this visit is to establish the system of justice in the country,” TS Singh Deo said.

The Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra resumed on the third day from Kohima in Nagaland in the early hours of Tuesday. On Monday, the yatra completed its path in Manipur after commencing in Sekmai.