No lackadaisical approach, PM tells IAS trainees

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday interacted with 181 Officer-Trainees of the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), 2022 Batch, who are attached as Assistant Secretaries in various Ministries and Departments, at Sushma Swaraj Bhawan here.

During the interaction, the Officer-Trainees shared with him their experience of the training undergone by them. The Prime Minister too recalled his earlier interaction with them during the Aarambh programme in 2022.

Speaking about the Assistant Secretary programme, he said that the intent behind it was to provide opportunities of experiential learning to the young officers from officers, at the top to the bottom of the administrative pyramid.

The Prime Minister said that New India is not satisfied with the lackadaisical approach and demands pro-activeness and they should endeavour to provide the best possible governance, quality of manufacturing, and quality of life to all citizens.

Talking about schemes like Lakhpati Didi, Drone Didi, PM Awas Yojana, etc., he said all of them should work with a saturation approach to take these schemes further to the people.

He said that the saturation approach ensures social justice and prevents discrimination. Now, it will be their choice whether they will be speed-breakers or a superfast highway in service delivery.

Mr Modi said they should aspire to be catalytic agents and they will have satisfaction when they see change happening in front of their eyes.

The Prime Minister said that Nation First is not just a slogan, but his life’s aim and exhorted the officers to walk with him in this journey. He said that the accolades they had received after their selection as IAS are things of the past, and instead of staying in the past, they should move ahead towards the future.

Minister of State (Personnel) Jitendra Singh, Principal Secretary to Prime Minister P K Mishra, Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba, and Secretary (Home and DoPT) A K Bhalla and other senior officers were also present during the interaction.