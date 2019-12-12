Taking a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Congress on Thursday sought to remind the PM that whatever “assuring messages” he tweets won’t be received by Assam as mobile internet services have been suspended in several districts of the state.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday sought to assure the people of Assam saying that they have nothing to worry about after the passing of the contentious Citizenship Amendment Bill, 2019 in the Parliament.

PM Modi took to Twitter to assure the people of the state that they have nothing to worry adding that no one can take away their rights, identity and culture.

“I want to assure my brothers and sisters of Assam that they have nothing to worry after the passing of #CAB. I want to assure them- no one can take away your rights, unique identity and beautiful culture. It will continue to flourish and grow,” PM Modi had tweeted.

Modi further said that the Central Government and the PM himself are “totally committed to constitutionally safeguard the political, linguistic, cultural and land rights of the Assamese people as per the spirit of Clause 6.”

The Congress in its response tweeted a reminder saying: “Our brothers and sisters in Assam cannot read your ‘reassuring’ message. Modiji, in case you’ve forgotten, their internet has been cut off.”

Our brothers & sisters in Assam cannot read your ‘reassuring’ message Modiji, in case you’ve forgotten, their internet has been cut off. https://t.co/mWzR9uPgKh — Congress (@INCIndia) December 12, 2019

As violent protests surfaced across the state, the administration imposed curfew in Guwahati and suspended mobile internet services in 10 districts of Assam.

Army and paramilitary forces have been deployed in the region to bring the situation under control.

The protests, which had started days back, intensified during the day after Union Home Minister Amit Shah tabled the legislation in the Upper House of the Parliament on Wednesday.