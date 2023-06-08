No Indian will be left behind in wellness journey: PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said the government’s unwavering commitment to a healthier India has led to significant strides in the healthcare sector, and the government will ensure that no Indian is left behind in the journey towards wellness.

On the completion of his government’s nine years in office, Modi tweeted #9YearsOfHealthForAll and shared articles, graphics, videos and information on the Government’s work.

Since 2014, the government has focused on developing an integrated approach and a long-term vision regarding healthcare in India. Ensuring affordable treatment for everyone was one of the topmost priorities of the Modi government.

Addressing the post-budget webinar on Health and Medical Research in March this year, he said “We have put forward a vision before the world and that is ‘One Earth-One Health’. It means that we are emphasizing holistic healthcare for living beings, be it humans, animals or plants.”

As per the data revealed through the Economic Survey 2022-23, the share of government health expenditure in the total health expenditure has increased from 28.6 per cent in FY14 to 40.6 per cent in FY19.

Simultaneously, the survey showed a decline in out-of-pocket health expenditure from 64.2 per cent in FY14 to 48.2 per cent in FY19. The survey highlighted a hike in the share of expenditure on health in the total expenditure on social services, from 21 per cent in FY19 to 26 per cent in the FY23 Budget estimate.

To provide accessible and affordable healthcare to the common people, the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri — Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) was launched in 2018. One of the world’s largest government-funded healthcare programmes, the AB-PMJAY is taking healthcare protection to a new paradigm by providing free treatment facilities up to Rs five lakhs.

From its inception till April 2023, more than 23 crore Ayushman cards have been created against the verified beneficiaries; 4.83 crore hospital admissions worth more than Rs 53,350 crore have been authorized through a network of 27,077 empanelled healthcare providers including 11,700 private hospitals.

More than 1.5 lakh Ayushman Bharat Health and Wellness Centres have been set up in different parts of the country. These hospitals are equipped with advanced facilities with stored essential drugs, vital maternal and child health services, and more than 1,900 procedures for non-communicable diseases, including diseases like cancer, diabetes, and heart disease which are provided free of cost.

The affordable prices and increase in ease of access to these centres have encouraged people to visit these healthcare centres without worry about the cost.

While inaugurating AIIMS Guwahati in April, 2023, PM Modi said that AB-PMJAY has helped save Rs 80,000 crore of millions of patients across the country who belong to economically weaker sections of the society.

The Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM) was launched in 2021 for providing digital health solutions by simplifying the processes of hospitals and increasing ease of living. ABDM gives access to facilities like digital consultation, and consent of patients in letting medical practitioners access their records, etc.

Till April 2023, more than 38.33 crore Ayushman Bharat Health Accounts (ABHA) have been opened, over 26.27 crore health records linked and over 1.75 lakh verified healthcare professionals are on board under the ABDM.

In the last nine years, the PM Modi led government has worked extensively also to provide quality generic medicines to citizens of India. By providing generic medicine at an affordable rate, much cheaper than the market, the Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana (PMBJP) has successfully saved almost Rs 20,000 crore of millions of poor and middle-class people.

Till May 2014, India had just 80 Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Kendras (PMBJKs), which have now crossed 9,200 across the nation. PMBJKs product basket comprises 1,759 drugs, 280 surgical instruments, nutraceuticals products like protein powder, malt-based food supplements, protein bar, immunity bar, sanitizer, masks, glucometer, oximeter, etc.

Another scheme, the Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana (PMJJBY) is a flagship scheme of the government launched in 2015 to provide one-year life insurance for anyone in the age group of 18-50.

It is renewable from year to year, and people above the age of 55 need to pay a regular premium. This will benefit with a life cover of Rs 2 lakh in case of death against a premium of Rs 436 per annum.

The total enrolment under the scheme has been more than 16.19 crore, and an amount of Rs 13,290.40 crore has been paid for 6,64,520 claims already.

Another scheme named Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana (PMSBY) provided renewable accidental insurance schemes for the age group of 18 to 70 with a minimal amount of Rs 20 per annum.

This insurance scheme will give a cover of Rs 2 lakhs. More than 34.18 crore have enrolled, and a total of Rs 2,302.26 crore has been paid against 1,15,951 claims. Such schemes provide much-needed relief to families who lose their dear ones due to accidents.