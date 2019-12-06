No Indian study has shown any correlation between pollution and shortening of lifespan, said Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Prakash Javadekar on Friday in Lok Sabha.

Javadekar said in a response to a query in Lower house about studies that life expectancy is coming down due to pollution, “Let us not create a fear psychosis among people.”

Javadekar’s response came during the Question Hour in the House when he said that the government has been taking pro-active actions to curb pollution and that efforts are bearing fruits.

Minister while referring to the studies indicating that pollution is reducing life expectancy said that such studies might not be based on first-generation data.

He also said that the government has launched the National Clean Air Programme (NCAP) to tackle air pollution across the country.

“Under NCAP, 102 non-attainment cities have been identified based on ambient air quality data for the period 2011-2015 and WHO (World Health Organisation) report 2014/18,” he added.

As per the minister, city-specific action plans have been prepared and approved for implementation in all the 102 cities.