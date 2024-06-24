No immediate relief for Delhi CM Kejriwal; SC to wait for High Court’s order

The Supreme Court on Monday refused to grant any immediate relief to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, saying that it will wait for the Delhi High Court’s order on Enforcement Directorate’s plea seeking stay on trial court’s verdict to grant regular bail to the incarcerated Delhi CM in the excise policy linked money laundering case.

Kejriwal had moved the Supreme Court challenging Delhi High Court’s interim stay on his bail.

The top court will now hear the matter on June 26. The Delhi High Court is likely to pronounce its order tomorrow (June 25).

While hearing Kejriwal’s petition, the vacation bench of the Supreme Court, comprising Justices Manoj Misra and SVN Bhatti commented on the High Court’s interim stay on Kejriwal’s bail and said the approach adopted by the High Court was “a bit unusual”.

According to a legal news website, the apex court said that stay orders are usually not reserved and passed “on the spot” immediately after the hearing.

Earlier this month, the Rouse Avenue Court had granted Kejriwal regular bail in the money laundering case, rejecting the central probe agency’s objections.

However, before the order could reach the Tihar Jail, the ED challenged it in the Delhi High Court seeking a stay on the order.

The high court put an interim stay on Kejriwal’s bail and reserved the judgment, which is expected to be pronounced on Tuesday.

Kejriwal was arrested by the ED on the night of March 21 from his residence in connection with the money laundering case pertaining to the alleged irregularities in the now scrapped Delhi excise policy 2021-22.

The AAP chief was released on interim bail by the Supreme Court in May in view of the Lok Sabha elections. He, however, surrendered on June 2 after his 21-day interim bail expired.