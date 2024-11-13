No guarantees in cricket: Khawaja’s advice to opening partner McSweeny

Australia’s veteran Test opener Usman Khawaja has advised Nathan McSweeny, the potential second opener for the five-Test series against India, that there are no guarantees in cricket and he must not look to do anything differently than he has at the domestic level.

“There’re no guarantees in cricket…but he doesn’t have to do anything different,” Khawaja said.

“Just repeat the process. He’s been able to handle the pressure at Shield level. When you look at his demeanour, the way he plays, you do kind of feel over a longer period of time he’ll be able to handle the scrutiny, the pressure of Test cricket,” he added.

McSweeny is among the first time entrants in Australia’s Test squad for the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy, starting in Perth from November 22, and is looked as a potential replacement to the retired David Warner.

Having featured in 34 first-class games, McSweeney has 2252 runs to his name at an average of 34.16. His promotion to the senior team comes on the back of an impressive couple of outings in the Sheffield Shield, and a match-winning knock against India-A in the first of two Tests.

Khawaja also laughed off the subject of McSweeney’s strike rate (41.92) being lower than his in Tests (48.3), giving the newcomer a glowing review.

“I don’t know where this myth started that you need someone to score really fast to do well. You’ve got five days to do it. I don’t know why you need to score fast,” the opener said.

“Opening’s as much about scoring runs as it is about being able to absorb. Davey was special, he could score runs while absorbing but he didn’t do it (score fast) every time. He was consistent, out there and setting a platform, and Nathan does that very well,” he added.

McSweeny readying himself for Bumrah & Co

On his part, McSweeney is trying to be as prepared as possible for his potential Test debut and has already started watching clips of India’s quicks in an attempt to be ready for a likely new-ball barrage from Jasprit Bumrah and Co at the Optus Stadium in Perth.

“I’ll definitely dive a lot deeper into it when I get to Perth, but I can’t help myself. I’ve looked at a few clips of what they’re bowling attack stacks up like. I’m just trying to visualise how I’m going to go about it. Facing a new bowler can be a slight challenge to just pick up their action,” the youngster told Australian radio station SEN.

“I’ve got a whole week before I head off to Perth so I can get mentally ready and I guess it starts now in preparation to hopefully start really well. But there’s probably not (much you can do to replicate how Bumrah bowls).”

“Obviously he’s got a unique action, he’s one of the best bowlers in the world, so it’s going to be hard to mimic that, that’s for sure. I’m just looking forward to all of that and I can’t wait,” he added.

It’s been a long time coming for McSweeney, who scored plenty of runs for Australia at the ICC Under-19 World Cup in New Zealand 2018 and has been knocking the door down in recent years while waiting for an opportunity at the highest level. That chance looks set to come against India in Perth and McSweeney believes he is ready to take the opportunity with both hands.

“In the last month or so I really feel like I’m batting the best I ever have. I think I’m the best I’ve ever been prepared to take this opportunity, so hopefully I can do that. No doubt there’s plenty of learning and experiences that I haven’t experienced yet and I’m looking forward to learning all about the challenges of Test cricket and challenging my game against the very best,” he said.

“There’s plenty of learning to go and plenty of improvement I hope, but I definitely feel like this is the best I’ve played and I’m ready for the challenge,” he expressed.

While McSweeney will be trying to replicate the work of his predecessor David Warner, the right-hander insisted on focussing on his primary role more than trying to match the scoring rate of the explosive Warner.

“I think decision-making is the most important thing for my game. If I’m making good decisions, I generally get to spend some time out in the middle. Being an opening batter, it’s making sure I’m leaving the ball well and making the bowlers bowl to me,” McSweeney said.

“Then being ready and positive to score when they miss is as simple as I want to make it. If I’m reacting well and doing those things well, hopefully, it equates to me spending time in the middle and chipping away at the scoreboard,” he added.