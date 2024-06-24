Khawaja backs Afghanistan’s wish of playing bilateral cricket with Australia

Test opener Usman Khawaja became the first high-profile cricketer from Australia to express his opinion on Cricket Australia’s refusal to play bilateral cricket with Afghanistan although is sympathetic to the human rights issues for women stemming from the Taliban rule.

Cricket Australia (CA) has declined to play Afghanistan thrice since the Taliban took control of the Asian nation in 2021. CA cancelled an ODI series Down Under in 2023 and in March this year, the Australian board once again refused to play a T20 series scheduled in the UAE later this year citing concerns over ‘a marked deterioration in human rights for women and girls’, but continues to face them in ICC events.

Interestingly, Khawaja’s comments came a day after Afghanistan’s white-ball captain Rashid Khan refuelled the controversy after the Asian side’s historic 21-run triumph over the Kangaroos in a crucial Super Eight match of the ongoing T20 World Cup in the Americas.

Advertisement

Rashid opened up on the postponed bilateral series between the two nations, saying there is nothing players can do about it, and they are open to playing any side as that’s the only way for growth of cricket across the Asian nation.

“We sportsmen only think about cricket. Everyone is saying sports bring the nation together and bring everyone together. So, for me, we’re always happy to play against any side, and that’s the only way where our cricket can improve day by day,” Rashid said.

“Some things which are not under the control of anyone in cricket, and that’s something we can’t do anything about it. Wish we could do something, and wish that was a kind of solution for it, we would have been happy, but I don’t know what’s the solution for that.

“We’re happy to play any side, but as I mentioned earlier, some things, government, and political things, I don’t know much about these things, and I don’t like it as well. So, I have no answer for this, but my only thing always in mind is I love to play against the big teams,” he added.

Khawaja was on the same page with Rashid as far as bilateral cricket between the two teams is concerned but also agreed with a lot of aspects of Cricket Australia’s stance in terms of women’s cricket in the country.

“I personally think yes we should be playing Afghanistan. I am sympathetic to both sides of the puzzle. I totally respect and agree with a lot of aspects of the stance Cricket Australia has in terms of women’s cricket in Afghanistan, but there’s also another side to it, of promoting and growing the game,” Khawaja said.

“This is the second time Australia has backed out of a bilateral series, and I talked to Rashid Khan. He was really disappointed, more so because the Afghanistan people love cricket, and for them cricket is one of the few things they enjoy and brings happiness, and the fact they were going to play Australia was going to be huge, and they don’t get to see that now. So it actually hurts the people, and the people are separate from the government,” the southpaw added.

Khawaja also pointed out the hypocrisy from the CA’s part that allows Afghanistan players featuring in the Big Bash League, with Rashid having become a star for Adelaide Strikers over the years. Rashid had initially threatened to withdraw from the competition last year over CA’s stance but subsequently made himself available before suffering an injury.

“It’s a little bit hypocritical too if we say no we’re not going to play Afghanistan, but then allow Afghanistan cricketers to play in the BBL. They 100 percent should (play), but then how do you do one and not the other?” Khawaja asked.