Follow Us:
  1. Home / India / No Cong member in proposed inquiry panel on Opp RS ruckus

No Cong member in proposed inquiry panel on Opp RS ruckus

Mallikarjun Kharge said, “Parliament has a history of similar protests, many initiated by the ruling dispensation when it was in opposition.”

IANS | New Delhi | September 10, 2021 12:47 pm

IANS

Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha on Friday replied to Chairman of the House on the proposal of forming a committee to inquire about the opposition ruckus in the last week of Monsoon Session in August. Sources said Mallikarjun Kharge in the letter wrote, “the party will not nominate a member.”

In the details, he said, “Constituting an inquiry committee on the August incident seems to be designed to intimidate MPs into silence, it will not only suppress the voices of the peoples’ representatives, but will deliberately brush aside all those who are uncomfortable with the government.

“I am, therefore, unequivocally against constituting an inquiry and the question of our party nominating a member does not arise.”

He said he was replying to the September 4 telephonic conversation with the chairman of the House.

He added that the opposition was keen to discuss issues, but the government did not allow it and the multiple notices are proof of it.

He said, “Parliament has a history of similar protests, many initiated by the ruling dispensation when it was in opposition.”

During the said incident on August 10, some MPs from the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) climbed the reporters’ table in front of the Chair during a discussion on agriculture issues in the Rajya Sabha.

Aam Aadmi Party Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh and Pratap Singh Bajwa of the Congress were seen standing on the table in the video that was circulated in social media, on which the Chairman took a serious note.

The opposition MPs raised slogans and said that the relevant notices had not been taken care of. They accused the government of ‘hiding’ and avoiding discussion on the farmers’ agitation.

Rajya Sabha Chairman M. Venkaiah Naidu broke down when he spoke about the incident the next day. Naidu had condemned the act of the members and said that there are means and ways to raise voices but this was not the way and it was not permissible in the democracy and he said he could not sleep in the night.

Naidu said, the Chair and the area around the parliamentary reporters and Secretary General chair is considered Sanctum sanctorum of the House and “all sacredness of this House was destroyed… when some members sat on the tables and some climbed on the tables in the House.”

TAGS :

Related Latest News

Allahabad HC refuses to stall action against Azam Khan's varsity
Abhishek's wife refuses to appear before ED in coal theft case
ICC welcomes USA Cricket as its latest member
@media screen and (min-width: 650px) { .m-advert {display:none;} } @media screen and (max-width: 649px) { .m-advert {margin: 15px auto 0;text-align: center;float: left;width: 100%;} .m-advert div{text-align:center;margin:0 auto;} } @media (min-width: 1200px) { .page { padding-right: 15px; padding-left: 15px; margin-right: auto; margin-left: auto; width: 1170px; } } .post-content h2, .post-content .h2 { font-size: 23px !important; font-weight: 600 !important; } .post-content h3, .post-content .h3 { font-size: 22px !important; font-weight: 500 !important; } .author-box {margin-bottom:30px;} .author-box__thumbs {float:left;width:280px;} .author-box__thumbs figure {border:1px solid #e5e5e5;border-radius:50%;height:180px;width:180px;overflow:hidden;} .author-box__thumbs figure img {width: 100%;} .author-box__details {float:left;margin-left:30px;width:539px} .author-box__details .author-title{color:#000;font-size:30px;line-height:36px;margin-bottom:15px;} .author-box__details .author-summary{font-size:16px;line-height:20px;} .clear{clear:both;} @media (max-width: 800px) { .author-box__thumbs {width:100%;} .author-box__thumbs figure {width:280px!important;margin:0 auto;} .author-box__details {margin-left:0;margin-top:20px;width:100%} .author-box__details .author-title{font-size:19px;line-height:22px;} } #wp-admin-bar-nginx-cache { display: none; } #displayPagination {margin-top: 10px;clear:both;overflow:hidden;} #displayPagination li {float: left;padding: 10px 0 0 10px;} #displayPagination a, #displayPagination span {background: #f0f0f0;border: 1px solid #e0e0e0;display: inline;min-width: 32px;padding: 8px 10px;text-align: center; margin:10px;} #displayPagination li:hover a, #displayPagination span {background:#fff;color: #d60008;} .adsbx728x90 {margin: 40px 0 0;text-align: center;width: 728px;} @media screen and (max-width: 767px) { .adsbx728x90{ display:none; } .liveblog-entry {display: inherit;} } .pageimage { height:400px; } @media screen and (max-width: 1024px){ .aroundtheword li img { min-height: 90px; } #featured-card .card-content .card__title a { font-size: 19px !important; } } @media(max-width:768px){ .thelatestbx{width:220px;} .aroundtheword{margin-right:0;width:510px;} .tsm-opinionbx{width:100%;} .adsbx728x90 {margin: 20px 0;width: 100%;} .editor-picbox li{margin:2%;width:46%;} .editor-picbox li h2 {padding:10px; height: 168px; overflow: hidden;} .editor-picbox li:first-child{margin-left:2%;} .editor-picbox li:last-child{margin-right:2%;} } .liveblog-entry-content img {max-width:100%;} .liveblog-entry-content p {font-family: "Roboto",sans-serif;font-size: 16px;line-height: 22px;} .liveblog-meta-author-name {font-size: 16px;margin-left: 8px;line-height: 20px;} .liveblog-meta-time span {font-size: 12px;line-height: 16px;} .liveblog-meta-authors { display:none !important; } .post-content h2, .post-content h3 { font-size: 20px; font-weight: 700; } .liveblog-entry-content { padding-top: 10px; color: #000; } .liveblog-pagination{ display:none; } .editor-picbox li h2 { min-height: 82px; } @media (min-width: 1200px) { .page { padding-right: 15px; padding-left: 15px; margin-right: auto; margin-left: auto; width: 1170px; } } .post-content h2, .post-content .h2 { font-size: 23px !important; font-weight: 600 !important; } .post-content h3, .post-content .h3 { font-size: 22px !important; font-weight: 500 !important; } .author-box {margin-bottom:30px;} .author-box__thumbs {float:left;width:280px;} .author-box__thumbs figure {border:1px solid #e5e5e5;border-radius:50%;height:180px;width:180px;overflow:hidden;} .author-box__thumbs figure img {width: 100%;} .author-box__details {float:left;margin-left:30px;width:539px} .author-box__details .author-title{color:#000;font-size:30px;line-height:36px;margin-bottom:15px;} .author-box__details .author-summary{font-size:16px;line-height:20px;} .clear{clear:both;} @media (max-width: 800px) { .author-box__thumbs {width:100%;} .author-box__thumbs figure {width:280px!important;margin:0 auto;} .author-box__details {margin-left:0;margin-top:20px;width:100%} .author-box__details .author-title{font-size:19px;line-height:22px;} } #wp-admin-bar-nginx-cache { display: none; } #displayPagination {margin-top: 10px;clear:both;overflow:hidden;} #displayPagination li {float: left;padding: 10px 0 0 10px;} #displayPagination a, #displayPagination span {background: #f0f0f0;border: 1px solid #e0e0e0;display: inline;min-width: 32px;padding: 8px 10px;text-align: center; margin:10px;} #displayPagination li:hover a, #displayPagination span {background:#fff;color: #d60008;} @media screen and (max-width: 767px) { .adsbx728x90{ display:none; } .liveblog-entry {display: inherit;} .covid19 li { min-height: 284px !important; } } .pageimage { height:400px; } @media screen and (max-width: 1024px){ .aroundtheword li img { min-height: 90px; } #featured-card .card-content .card__title a { font-size: 19px !important; } } @media only screen and (min-width: 768px) { .covid19.editor-picbox li img{ height: 172px; width:100%; } .covid19.editor-picbox li { min-height: 283px; } .editor-picbox li h2 { height: 82px !important; } } @media only screen and (max-width: 767px) { .covid19.editor-picbox li img{ height: 137px; width:100%; } }