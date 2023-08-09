Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday said that the Opposition has moved no-confidence motion against Modi government only to create a delusion despite having a majority in the House and termed it as “politically motivated”.

“The Prime Minister has given new hope to the poor of this country. Nowhere in this country is there a whiff of no-confidence. There is not a no-confidence in the PM and this government in the country. People have complete faith in PM. This no-confidence motion has been brought only to create a delusion…. This no-confidence motion is politically motivated,” Amit Shah said while participating in the debate on No-confidence motion in Lok Sabha.

Amit Shah further said that after independence, it is the only PM Modi led-government which has won the trust of the most people in the country and added that PM Modi is the most popular leader who works tirelessly for the welfare of people.

“After Independence, PM Modi’s govt is the only one which won the trust of most of the people. PM Modi is the most popular leader among the public…PM Modi works tirelessly for the people of the country. He works continuously for 17 hours a day, without taking a single leave. People trust him”, the Home Minister said in the House.

Amit Shah said that this no-confidence motion will show the real character of the Opposition in the country.

MP Gaurav Gogoi began the discussions after the Congress party tabled the motion of no confidence in the Lower House on Tuesday.

The Congress said that it was forced to move the motion against the government in order to break PM Narendra Modi’s “maun vrat” (vow of silence) on Manipur.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is facing his second no-confidence motion in Parliament today, the first in his second term as the PM.

Manipur had been on the boil for the last three months after ethnic clashes broke out between two tribal communities Meitis and Kukis, when the Manipur High Court asked the state government to consider adding one of the communities to the list of Scheduled Tribes.