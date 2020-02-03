Addressing his first election rally in Delhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday urged the people to vote for BJP in the upcoming assembly election saying his party’s victory is crucial for the progress of the national capital.

Speaking at a public rally in Delhi’s Karkardooma, PM Modi appealed to vote for Delhi’s modernisation and make it safe making the life of the people easier.

While addressing the crowd, the Prime Minister promised that when BJP comes to power it will work for the unauthorised colonies’ development and provide housing for all by 2022.

On the Centre’s decision to give ownership rights to 40 lakhs people living in the national capital’s unauthorised colonies, PM Modi said: “People, who never thought they will ever be able to get their home registry done in their lives, are now seeing their dreams come true.”

“For the BJP government, the country’s matters of interest are the first priority. We are solving decades-old problems of our country,” PM Modi said.

The BJP, Modi said, believes in positivity and the interest of the country is supreme for it and added that “the 21st century India will not be run by politics of hate but by politics of development”.

Further targeting the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the Prime Minister accused the Arvind Kejriwal-led government of not allowing the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana to be implemented in Delhi.

“Till this Government is in power in Delhi, they will continue to put obstacles in welfare work. They don’t know anything except playing politics.”

“The Delhi BJP has committed itself to the development of unauthorised colonies, for which a development board will be set up. Wherever there are jhuggis, pucca houses will be built there. There will speedy efforts towards providing the families with pucca houses by 2022,” PM Modi said.

Sharpening his attack on the previous governments in the national capital, PM Modi also brought up the issues of abrogation of Article 370, construction of the Kartarpur Corridor and the recently amended Citizenship law at the election rally in the national capital.

He said Article 370 was abrogated after 70 years, Ramjanambhoomi verdict came after 70 years, Kartarpur Sahib Corridor was constructed after 70 years, India-Bangladesh border issue was solved after 70 years, the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) came into effect after 70 years, and War memorial and Police memorial were made after 50-60 years.

PM also targeted Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for removing AAP’s old manifesto from its website.

“Twenty-one days ago, AAP removed its old manifesto from its website because people were watching what they had promised.”

“Kejriwal Sir, you hide the manifesto, but we and the people of Delhi will not stop asking questions,” the PM said adding that the BJP will fulfil all its promises.

Speaking on the Union Budget, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the announcement made about ESOPs in startups will give new energy to the startup ecosystem in the country. “We have exempted ESOPs given to employees in start-ups for five years from tax,” he said.

“Modern infrastructure is directly related to the expansion of the industry and creating new employment opportunities. Keeping this in mind, more than Rs 100 lakh crore infrastructure will be built in the country in the next 5 years,” PM Modi said at the CBD Ground in Delhi’s Karkardooma.

Further speaking on anti-CAA protests in Seelampur, Jamia Millia Islamia University and Shaheen Bagh, PM Modi said the protests were no coincidences claiming that these are a “conspiracy to divide India”.

“Be it Seelampur, Jamia or Shaheen Bagh, protests were held over the past several days regarding the Citizenship Amendment Bill. Is this performance just a coincidence? No. This is a conspiracy.”

“There is a design of politics behind it, which is going to ruin the harmony of the nation,” he added.

Voting in all 70 Assembly constituencies of Delhi is to be held on February 8. The counting of votes will take place on February 11.

The high-voltage Delhi Assembly Election will witness a triangular fight involving the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress.