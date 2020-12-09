The meeting between a delegation of farmers’ leaders and Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday failed to reach any agreement, as the government refused outright to repeal the three farm laws and only offered amendments, according to a participant.

All India Kisan Sabha leader Hannan Mollah said that the government only offered to carry out certain amendments.

“The government said it will give a proposal to the farmers tomorrow (Wednesday) morning. Till the government gives us in writing that the laws will be rolled back, there is no point in coming for the meeting,” he told reporters.

The next round of talks between the farmers’ leaders and the government is scheduled on Wednesday.

A meeting of the farmers’ union leaders would be held on the Singhu border at 12 noon on Wednesday to decide the way ahead.

The meeting on Tuesday was delayed as differences emerged between the farmers’ leaders over the venue.

According to sources, the meeting slated for 7 p.m. at Amit Shah’s residence could not take place as farmers’ leaders, save Rakesh Tikait of the BKU, did not reach there.

Later, sources within the farmers’ unions said that the leaders did not want to go to the Home Minister’s residence and sought another venue, after which they were asked to move to the PUSA Institute.

The farmers, before heading for the meeting, claimed that the nationwide Bharat Bandh called by them on Tuesday was successful and the people supported their cause even as the shutdown evoked a mixed response across the country.