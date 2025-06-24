‘No alternative to dialogue, diplomacy’: India welcomes Iran-Israel ceasefire

India on Tuesday welcomed the ceasefire agreement between Iran and Israel, reiterating that there is no alternative to dialogue and diplomacy in order to address and resolve the multiple conflicts in the region.

“We have been following developments overnight relating to the conflict between Iran and Israel, including the US action against Iran’s nuclear facilities and Iranian retaliation against US military bases in Qatar,” the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement.

“While we remain deeply concerned about the prospects for overall and sustained regional security and stability, we welcome reports of a ceasefire between Iran and Israel and the role played by the US and Qatar in bringing it about,” the MEA said.

“We wish to reiterate that there is no alternative to dialogue and diplomacy in order to address and resolve the multiple conflicts in the region,” it said.

“India stands ready to play its part in these efforts and hopes that all concerned parties will work towards sustained peace and stability,” the statement added.