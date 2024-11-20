NMDC set to bring first-of-its-kind mining technologies in India

India’s largest iron ore producer – NMDC Limited (National Mineral Development Corporation) – has always been a pioneer, pushing boundaries and setting benchmarks in the steel and mining industry.

In a bold step forward, NMDC has established a new vertical dedicated to innovative technological advancements. Recently, the ‘Transformation and Innovation’ vertical was introduced in its Hyderabad head office, marking a new chapter in NMDC’s storied legacy, a move that signifies not just change but a bold leap into the future.

Since its inception in 1958, NMDC has symbolised resilience and growth. However, the dynamic industrial landscape demands continuous improvement. Recognising these evolving needs, NMDC’s leadership envisioned a dedicated department to foster a culture of innovation, enhance adaptability and enable faster decision-making.

The Transformation and Innovation vertical will act as the engine driving NMDC’s Vision 2030 of achieving a 100 MnT production capacity, translating ambitious aspirations into actionable outcomes.

The team will consist of six executives, including two Deputy General Managers (DGMs) and three Assistant General Managers (AGMs), and will be led by a Chief General Manager (CGM).

The CGM will report directly to the Chairman cum Managing Director (CMD) and the top management to enable faster decision-making and action. This vertical will focus on driving strategic initiatives that enhance the organisation’s competitive edge, foster a culture of innovation and ensure adaptability in the rapidly evolving market landscape.

Moreover, this one-of-its-kind vertical will be responsible for the concept of commissioning of specific projects to be implemented in the Public Private Partnership (PPP) model.

NMDC aims to leverage private sector expertise, share the capital investment and establish long-term operational efficiencies. This collaborative approach is expected to reduce risks and accelerate the progress of NMDC’s expansion targets.

From conceptualising new schemes, overseeing tendering activities, and monitoring project execution, the department will focus on transformative projects and continuous improvements.

As a responsible mining company, NMDC views this new department as a catalyst for positive change. The Projects that will be covered in the next 3-5 years will entail an investment of Rs 8,000 crore to 10,000 crore.

Commenting on its significance, Amitava Mukherjee, CMD (Additional Charge), NMDC, stated, “The Transformation and Innovation Department will not only provide solutions to existing challenges but also enable us to navigate the evolving ecosystem of the mining industry.

This department will spearhead transformation, bringing cutting-edge technologies, many of which are first-of-their-kind in India’s mining sector.

From cross-country conveying systems, buffer stockyards and blending yards to automated sampling, this initiative underscores our commitment to futuristic goals. Unlike a rigid organisation, NMDC will be a leader in driving change and path-breaking innovations, positioning itself as a global leader.”

The department aims to reimagine NMDC’s role in the industry and in the nation’s development. Innovations such as the RopeCon Conveyor System, automated sampling systems, in-pit crushing and conveying systems and sandwich belt conveyors will exemplify NMDC’s commitment to sustainability, operational excellence and progress.

By focusing on transformative projects and continuous improvement, this new department will ensure that the Navratna company is not just prepared for the future but is actively shaping it.