NMDC releases over Rs 765 cr covering 1.84 lakh beneficiaries

According to a survey conducted during the event, 78 per cent of the respondents reported having a positive or excellent experience at the Parv, while approximately 97 per cent expressed their interest in participating in such future events conducted by the Ministry.
NMDFC has launched MILAN (Minority Loan Accounting Software for NMDFC) app to digitise loan accounting processes between applicants, SCAs & NMDFC, including integration of the MIS portal of NMDFC on which data of 14.57 lakh beneficiaries is available. The Android and IOS version of MILAN Mobile app has also been launched.
The Centre, with active support and cooperation from the people and Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, has developed a robust, eﬀective, and efficient system of pilgrimage management over the years. During Haj 2024, Ministries of Minority Aﬀairs; Health and Family Welfare; External Aﬀairs and Civil Aviation, along with the Haj Committee of India, and other stakeholders, collaborated seamlessly to ensure the success of the operations.
Some of the Haj 2024 highlights include providing accommodation and flight details, baggage information, an emergency helpline (SOS), grievance redressal, feedback, language translation, and miscellaneous information related to the pilgrimage. Over 9,000 grievances and more than 2,000 SOS cases were resolved this year. As many as 264 admin deputationists, 356 medical deputationists, 1500 seasonal staff, and 641 Khadim-ul-Hujjaj were deployed to serve the pilgrims. The number of KuH and deputationists have been increased substantially to improve the overall Haj experience of Indian pilgrims.
Pilgrims also were catered by 564 Haj Group Organizers. The medical mission has been particularly impactful, with 3,74,613 cases treated, 3,51,473 OPD cases managed, and 19,962 mobile visits conducted. Additionally, in-treatment care to 3,178 pilgrims was provided.Medical mission infrastructure in Saudi Arabia included 14 branch dispensaries and 3 hospitals in Makkah, and 2 branch dispensaries and 1 hospital in Madinah, 24 ambulances were available round the clock to transport pilgrims, along with dedicated facilities for female pilgrims and those without a Mehram. A special task force was deployed for high-risk groups and single pilgrims.
The ministry introduced the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024 this August in the Lok Sabha. Subsequently, it has been referred to a Joint Committee of Parliament (JPC). The mandate of the JPC is to examine the Bill and make a report on the bill to the Parliament by the last day of the Budget session.
For Parsis, Jiyo Parsi is a unique Central Sector Scheme for arresting the population decline of the Parsi community. The scheme was launched in 2013-14. The objective of the scheme is to reverse the declining trend of Parsi population by adopting a scientific protocol and structured interventions, stabilize their population and increase the population of Parsis in India.The scheme’s components include Medical Assistance: to provide financial assistance to deal with fertility issues; Health of the Community: to provide financial assistance to Parsi couples to take care of their dependent elderly family members and children; Advocacy: for conducting counselling and outreach activities among the Parsi community.
The Ministry has launched a portal for Parsi couples seeking financial assistance under medical components. The portal provides convenience and access for beneficiaries to apply for benefits and track their applications. The portal enables swift decision-making. The portal may be accessed through the Ministry’s website.
To further protect minority rights, the Union Government set up the National Commission for Minorities (NCM) under the National Commission for Minorities Act, 1992. Five religious communities – Buddhists, Christians, Muslims, Parsis and Sikhs were initially notified as minorities, and in 2014, Jains were also included.