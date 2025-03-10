Spread awareness about schemes for destitute children: Punjab minister to officials

Punjab Social Security, Women and Child Development Minister Dr Baljit Kaur called on officials to spread awareness about the schemes of her department to ensure that a maximum number of children avail of the benefits of the government initiatives.

Dr Baljit Kaur emphasised that the government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann, is continuously striving to transform Punjab into a prosperous state. The financial support provided for the holistic development and welfare of destitute children is a significant step in this direction.

She said financial assistance has been extended to nearly 2.25 lakh children across the state. A total of Rs 367.59 crore has been provided to 2.25 lakh destitute children in the state.

The state government, she said, has allocated a budget of Rs 377 crore to the welfare of destitute children during the current financial year of which Rs 367.59 crore has already been utilised.