NMDC joins hands with CSIR-IMMT to jointly research in steel industry

The primary focus of the two organizations would be to develop indigenous technology for making the mineral industry self-reliant, said a senior officer of the Ministry of Steel here on Tuesday.

SNS | New Delhi | September 28, 2021 5:07 pm

Photo: Twitter/@nmdclimited

The National Mineral Development Corporation (NDMC) joined hands with CSIR-IMMT to jointly research the utilization of mines waste and slurry transportation and recovery of precious metal tungsten.

The two organizations have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to pursue joint Research and Development projects. They would develop indigenous technology for making the Indian mineral industry self-reliant. “The joint venture will utilize the vast knowledge and experience of CSIR-IMMT and NMDC R&D centre for research in the area of low & lean grade iron ore processing, beneficiation of coal, utilisation of mines waste, slurry transportation and recovery of Tungsten,” said a senior officer of the Steel Ministry.

The MoU was signed by S.K Chaurasiya, GM (R&D), NMDC and Dr Ashok Sahu, Chief Scientist & Head SPBD, CSIR-IMMT, Bhubaneswar. Commenting on the occasion, CMD NMDC Shri Sumit Deb said, “While the Indian mining sector enters an era of self-reliance, NMDC is making investments to enhance the use of indigenous technology in mining. This collaboration with CSIR-IMMT is a significant step in that direction.”

