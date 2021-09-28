NMDC joins hands with CSIR-IMMT to jointly research in steel industry

The National Mineral Development Corporation (NDMC) joined hands with CSIR-IMMT to jointly research the utilization of mines waste and slurry transportation and recovery of precious metal tungsten.

The primary focus of the two organizations would be to develop indigenous technology for making the mineral industry self-reliant, said a senior officer of the Ministry of Steel here on Tuesday.

The two organizations have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to pursue joint Research and Development projects. They would develop indigenous technology for making the Indian mineral industry self-reliant. “The joint venture will utilize the vast knowledge and experience of CSIR-IMMT and NMDC R&D centre for research in the area of low & lean grade iron ore processing, beneficiation of coal, utilisation of mines waste, slurry transportation and recovery of Tungsten,” said a senior officer of the Steel Ministry.

The MoU was signed by S.K Chaurasiya, GM (R&D), NMDC and Dr Ashok Sahu, Chief Scientist & Head SPBD, CSIR-IMMT, Bhubaneswar. Commenting on the occasion, CMD NMDC Shri Sumit Deb said, “While the Indian mining sector enters an era of self-reliance, NMDC is making investments to enhance the use of indigenous technology in mining. This collaboration with CSIR-IMMT is a significant step in that direction.”