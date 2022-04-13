NMCG to sell treated sewage water to power plants along Ganga

The National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG) is all set to sell cleansed sewage water to power plants along the Ganga.

“This is one of the six verticals established under ‘Arth Ganga,’ where the developments occurring along the Ganga with the NMCG’s assistance may be monetised to benefit the local population while also ensuring a circular economy,” said Mission’s Director-General G. Ashok Kumar on Tuesday.

NMCG has identified 24 locations with a power plant nearby, based on the Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs) that have already been completed and those that are in the pipeline. “Of these, 11 locations are where there is a possibility of selling treated water. We have been holding meetings with the Power Ministry and also with the National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) discussing the issues,” he further added.

The distance between the power plant and the STP, which was decided to be less than 50 kilometres, the user’s readiness to lay the pipeline to collect treated sewage water, whether the STP would be able to supply water 24*7, and, if necessary, whether the user would be willing to install a tertiary treatment plant were among the major issues discussed.

“In most cases, the power plants are either lifting water directly from the river, which may be polluted or using such water which is not being charged. The ‘selling of treated sewage water will ensure a better quality of water and also bring in the money,” Ashok Kumar said.

A comparable experiment is as of now in progress with the Mathura refinery wherein 20 MLD of the treated sewage water will be provided to the refinery as a part of the MoU previously signed.

The DG said, “there are certain things holding this up but now the STP is ready. We are conducting trials now and are sure, by May 15, we shall be able to supply treated water to the Mathura refinery.”

The NMCG plans to complete 28 projects with 32 STPs with a total capacity of 954.5 MLD by June 2022, in addition to the existing 73 projects with a total capacity of 973.2 MLD.