Nitish was offered PM’s post by INDIA bloc: JD(U) leader K C Tyagi

Senior Janata Dal (United) leader K C Tyagi on Saturday claimed that his party supremo and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had received an offer from the INDIA bloc to become the country’s Prime Minister but it was turned down.

Talking to a TV news channel, he said the JD (U) will stay with the BJP in the NDA alliance and there is no question of going back to the INDIA bloc.

Mr Tyagi said the same leaders who were not ready to make Mr Kumar the convener of the INDIA bloc were offering him the Prime Ministership after the polls results.

Advertisement

”We made the INDIA bloc a reality…we ended the political untouchability of the Congress party,” he said.

The Janata Dal (U) leader claimed that Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee were not ready to share stage with the Congress.

He said the Janata Dal (U) decided to come out of the INDIA bloc over the manner in which its leader was treated. Mr Tyagi declined to name the leaders who offered the Prime Ministership to Mr Kumar.

He also affirmed that the Janta Dal (U) has closed all doors on the INDIA bloc and is happy to work under PM Modi’s leadership.