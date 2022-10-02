Reacting to Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s upcoming Bihar visit, Nitish Kumar on Sunday said, “Everyone has the right to visit Bihar. We have maintained JP’s (Jayaprakash Narayan’s) village very well.” Shah is expected to attend a program on the birth anniversary of Lok Nayak Jayaprakash Narayan on October 11 at Sitab Diara, his birthplace in Bihar .

Bihar CM was speaking to the reporter after paying floral tribute to the Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi on his birth anniversary in Patna. Speaking on the Shah’s visit, Kumar also asserted that he (Shah) should come and see what the state government has done so far in JP’s village. Meanwhile, Shah will reach Sitab Diara at 12 o’clock to attend the birth anniversary of Lok Nayak Jayaprakash Narayan, where he will attend a Jayanti program.

The ‘Loknayak’ was one of the most widely recognized faces of the Quit India Movement and is remembered for leading the mid-1970s opposition against Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, for whose overthrow he had called for a “total revolution”. The Janata Party was voted into power and became the first non-Congress party to form a government at the Centre under his guidance.

He was posthumously awarded India’s highest civilian award, the Bharat Ratna, in 1999.

Shah will reach Amnaur from Sitab Diara in the afternoon from the cooperative of Chhapra, Gopalganj and Siwan districts in Amnaur. The farmers involved will attend the conference and Amit Shah will also inaugurate the Amrit Sarovar Memorial Park and Bihar’s first light and sound show at Amnaur Pokhara.

This will be Shah’s second visit to Bihar state within a month. He visited Seemanchal on September 23-24.

According to party sources, till the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, Shah can visit Bihar every month, due to which the atmosphere will remain in favour of the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Earlier on Saturday, Shah addressed a public rally in Bihar’s Kishanganj, where he inaugurated five Border Out Posts of Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) in Kishanganj.

(With Inputs From ANI)