Nitish Kumar chairs JDU National Executive meeting in Delhi

Bihar Chief Minister and JD(U) president Nitish Kumar chaired his party’s National Executive meeting in Delhi on Saturday. The meeting is currently underway.

The JDU National Executive meeting, first after the Lok Sabha elections, is being attended by all the party MPs, including Union Minister Lalan Singh, along with senior leaders of Bihar.

According to sources, the meeting has been called to discuss the recently concluded Lok Sabha election results.

Besides, the demand of special status for Bihar, and the state Assembly elections scheduled to be held next year will also be discussed.

Some media reports also suggested that Nitish Kumar may step down as JDU President and give the responsibility to senior party leader Sanjay Jha.

Nitish had taken over as JDU President in December last year, days before announcing split from the Opposition’s INDIA bloc and switching to NDA.

The JDU National Executive Meeting comes two days after party MPs met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi.

“Had a great meeting with @Jduonline MPs. Our Parties have a long history of working together and fighting poor governance, corruption and criminalisation in Bihar. The leadership of Shri @NitishKumar Ji has taken Bihar on the path of development. We will keep working together for good governance,” Modi had said after meeting with the JDU MPs.