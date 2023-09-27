Nita Ambani receives prestigious Citizen of Mumbai Award

Reliance Foundation Nita Ambani on Tuesday received the Citizen of Mumbai Award 2023-24 from the Rotary Club of Bombay.

“The award was given to Nita Ambani from Rotary Club of Bombay in recognition of her enduring contributions by creating transformative institutions in healthcare, education, sports, arts, and culture,” Reliance Foundation posted on X (formerly Twitter).

After receiving the recognition, Nita Ambani said,” I accept this award with all humility and with great admiration for the Rotary Club of Bombay’s immense contribution to our city and the community.”

“My family’s association with Rotary spans decades, right from the time my father-in-law Shri Dhirubhai Ambani became an Honorary Rotarian in 1969, followed by Mukesh in 2003. This is my 25th year as a Rotarian. I have cherished this journey with you over the years,” Nita Ambani said.

