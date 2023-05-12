Nirmala Sitharaman meets IMF chief in Japan

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday met International Monetary Fund (IMF) managing director Kristalina Georgieva on the sidelines of G7 finance ministers and central bank governors (FMCBG) meet.

She is on a two-day visit to Japan. The G7 meeting is taking place in Niigata.

Meanwhile, she also met Singapore’s Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Lawrence Wong during the sidelines of the meeting.

Both the ministers exchanged their views on strengthening India-Singapore cooperation on issues like digital payment gateway, food security, green transition, crypto assets and Pandemic preparedness among other issues.

Sitharaman highlighted the emerging role of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and skilling programmes in the context of setting up of new AI centres.

Both the ministers discussed ways for collaboration between India-Singapore in AI research and Quantum Computing.