The Supreme Court today dismissed the bail plea of a death row convict in the Nirbhaya gangrape and murder case today. Delhi High Court had earlier dismissed his claim of being a juvenile at the time of the commission of the offence.

Pawan Kumar Gupta had moved to the apex court on Friday challenging the High Court’s order which had dismissed his claim of being a juvenile at the time of the incident in December 2012.

He has also sought a direction restraining the authorities from executing the death penalty, scheduled for February 1.

A three-judge bench comprising Justices R Banumathi, Ashok Bhushan and AS Bopanna heard the plea of Pawan Kumar Gupta.

“We don’t find any ground to entertain this petition. Once the issue of juvenile is examined and rejected by courts it can’t be raised again,” the apex court said.

Earlier, on Friday, the court had issued a fresh death warrant against the four convicts in the case and the convicts will be executed on February 1 at 6am.

The change in execution date came hours after President Ram Nath Kovind rejected a mercy petition filed by Mukesh Singh.

The brutal gang-rape and murder case in which the four convicts are sentenced is of December 16, 2012 when a paramedic student was brutally gangraped by a group of five men on a moving bus. Later the victim succumbed to her injuries in the hospital.

The case had triggered a widespread protest across the nation as well as demand for strict punishment for the rape accused.