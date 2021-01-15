The ninth round of talk between the Centre and the farmers union demanding repeal of the three farm laws has failed to break the deadlock between the sides. The next meeting is schedules for January 19.

The ninth round of talks was held days after the Supreme Court stayed the implementation of the three farm laws ‘until further notice’. The next round of talks scheduled for January 19 which is the day when the court appointed committee was also likely to start the negotiations to end the deadlock.

The leaders of the 40 farmer unions representing the farmers in negotiations with the centre have said that they will not appear before the committee as member appointed in the committee were in favour of the farm laws.

The protesting farmers have said that they want direct communication with the Central government to continue.

Union agricultural minister Narendra Tomar has said that the government was approaching the tale with open mind and focus on dialogue but said, “Between the last and this meeting, the Supreme Court gave a ruling. The Government of India welcomes the order. When the court committee calls the government, we will present our case,”

On Thursday a member of the committee , Bhupinder Singh Mann, Bhartiya Kisan Union(BKU) national president steeped down saying he did not wish to ‘compromise farmers’ interests.’

BKU president Mann released a statement that read: “As a farmer myself and a Union leader, in view of the prevailing sentiments and apprehensions amongst farm unions and the public in general, I am ready to sacrifice any position offered or given to me so as not to compromise the interests of Punjab and farmers of the country.”

The protesting farmers have intensified the protest and plan to take out a tractor rally on January 26, Republic Day. The centre has moved to the Supreme Court seeking a stay on farmers’ Republic Day parade saying it will ‘be a huge embarrassment for the nation.’

The Supreme Court on January 12 had put a hold on the three farm laws and formed a committee to end the deadlock between the government and farmer unions.

Farmers from Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and other states have been camping around Delhi borders for over 50 days now. The protesting framers fear that the farm laws leave them vulnerable to the big cooperations. The protesting farmers want the government to repeal the three farm laws.