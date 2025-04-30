Nine dead at AP temple after wall collapse; PM, CM announce ex-gratia

At least nine devotees were killed and several critically injured when a newly constructed wall collapsed during the Chandanotsavam festival at Simhachalam Temple in Visakhapatnam district of Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday.

Tragedy struck the sacred hill shrine of Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy at Simhachalam in the early hours when a newly constructed wall fell on the queue of devotees who paid Rs 300 for the darshan. The incident occurred around 2:30 am after heavy rain and strong winds battered the temple premises, which were teeming with devotees due to the Chandanotsavam festival.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced Rs two lakh ex-gratia for the next of kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 to the injured from the Prime Minister’s relief fund.

Expressing grief, he said, “Deeply saddened by the loss of lives due to the collapse of a wall in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh. Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. May the injured recover soon.”

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu ordered a probe into the incident by constituting a three-member committee. He chaired a high-level teleconference with senior officials and ministers to review the situation.

He also announced Rs 25 lakh ex-gratia compensation to the next of kin of those deceased. Additionally, rs 3 lakh will be provided to each of the injured.

According to authorities, the heavy rain loosened the soil, leading to the wall’s collapse. The NDRF and SDRF rushed to the spot and began rescue operations. The injured were taken to King George Hospital at Visakhapatnam. An official inquiry was also ordered. State Home Minister V Anitha and the district collector rushed to the spot to oversee rescue operations.

The Chandanotsavam festival marks the unveiling of the deity after being covered with sandalwood paste for a year. There is usually a huge rush of pilgrims to attend the event, with temple authorities setting up special darshan queues for ticket holders, VIPs, and protocol visitors. Today, the collapse occurred right after the hereditary trustee P Ashok Gajapathy Raju completed the first ceremonial darshan and presented the Chandanam to the deity.

This is the second such tragedy to take place in a temple in AP during the heavy rush of devotees after the stampede in Tirupati left 6 devotees dead.

The state government has also decided to offer employment opportunities under the outsourcing system in temples managed by the Endowments Department.